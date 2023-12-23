I can be a pretty odd person. Since I retired and bought a new computer I’ve been immensely happy. I am deeply interested in Radio and Records. I can tell you from memory a list of all the radio stations receivable at every location I’ve lived. I can give you the call letters, the frequency, the city of license, the location of the studios and transmitter, the owners, the format, the target demographics for the format, and the music or programs I’ve heard on that station. I can also list the 50,000-watt clear channel stations that can be heard on the AM band at night.

My grandmother bought me a transistor radio, a small record player, and a stack of records when I was about 4 years old. My Mom said she used to put me in a playpen and put Dick Clark’s Band Stand program on the TV, and that would keep me happy while she made dinner. This was when Band Stand was locally produced out of WFIL-TV channel 6 in Philadelphia.

My interest in Computers started when I was about 12 in 1970. My Mom received a letter from a company that trained people on how to program computers. In the envelope, there was an aptitude test for computer programming and a key to see how well you did. Just for the heck of it, she gave the test to me. I got 100% on that test, and my Mom kept telling me I should be a computer programmer, but I kept telling her I wanted to be a DJ.

In 1971 I changed my mind. A friend in my High School showed me where there were two teletype machines connected to a computer at the University of Delaware. I was fascinated by how you could type on the machine and it would respond by typing back. At first, that’s all I was interested in. I was given three things that would entertain me for quite a while. They were Control-C to get a READY response, RUN $CAT to get a list of programs, and RUN to run a program. Later I learned you could type LIST to look at the code.

I eventually tried to write a program. My first program printed out a list of radio stations with the attributes described above. I got insanely interested in Computers. I attended a class at the University of Delaware that was for High School students. I got to learn assembly language on DECs PDP-8 computer. In the summer of 72, I was suffering from withdrawal. My Dad helped me find 2 computer books that I could study. One was on BASIC and the other was on PDP-8 assembly language. I remember being fascinated by 2s complement arithmetic.

During High School, I went deep down the rabbit hole of computers. My first paying jobs were as an Adult Education teacher, and a coder for the State of Delaware, when I was 16. Every job I’ve ever had was related to computers. Most were government contracting of some sort, including a program for scanning and processing opinion surveys for the State of Delaware. They paired me up with a professional statistician that knew statistics, but not programming. I wrote the code and explained to him how it worked.

During my Junior and Senior High School years, they added two display terminals to give quizzes to kids in a Chemistry lab. They had a BASIC program that delivered the quizzes. I ended up being the unpaid maintenance programmer for these programs. I remember one time I was called out of a class to help debug a problem they were having.

I majored in Electrical Engineering at the University of Delaware, graduating in 1979, and got a Master’s Degree in Computer Science from the University of Maryland. My advisor at U. Maryland linked me up with Sekar Chandersekaren at IBM. Sekar was running a research project to build a highly secure, distributed, fault-tolerant Unix system. At the University of Delaware, I read and studied the Unix code for the Operating System kernel and the C compiler. I knew this code inside and out. This is how I got the job at IBM. The first week on the job, Sekar took me to a super secret meeting at Armonk to hear about IBM’s plans for Unix. This was 1984, and IBM had just started hiring people with Unix experience. IBM was concerned AT&T would sue IBM if they used Unix concepts. I’m not sure why, but IBM changed that policy shortly before I was hired. I believe I was about one of a dozen people that were hired that year. I was hired by the Federal Systems Division, the others were hired by the Watson research lab.

For the first ten years of my career, I got to work on Secure Xenix, AIX, OS/2 Warp for Power PC, and the Taligent Pink OS. Taligent was a joint venture between Apple and IBM. Later HP got involved as well. This was one of my more exciting jobs because I got to experience what it was like to work in Silicon Valley.

Even after FSD was sold to Loral, and then Lockheed Martin, I continued to work under contract to IBM. Some strange things occurred during that time. IBM asked my Loral manager if they could bring me back to IBM. In the divestiture, IBM agreed they would not hire former IBMers from Loral without approval by Loral. I would have had to move to Austin, TX, which I didn’t want to do. IBM then put out an RFP, and we and another company bid on the opportunity. We lost, but IBM mentioned me by name and asked the winner to try to hire me away from Loral. The other company did contact me and said this was the strangest thing they ever heard of. I declined the offer.

When I started writing this I didn’t intend to give my life history. I just wanted to mention something I recently learned. I’ve been seeing a therapist to help me with Anxiety and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. I’ve had these almost all my life. I recently read a book from a Microsoft Developer that is autistic, and a lightbulb went off in my head. I have been deep down the rabbit hole of radio, records, computers, and programming all my life. The fact that after 60+ years I am still engrossed and deeply invested in these topics is amazing. I enjoy them as much, or in some cases more than I did as a child. I am sooooo happy to be liberated from proposal writing, cost account management, people management, and other yucky stuff, and I can once again go down my rabbit holes and be 100% happy.

I asked my therapist if I could be a high-functioning person with autism. Her response was, that there was absolutely no doubt in her mind that I was on the “spectrum”. OCD and autism often go together. I recently read that people with OCD on average have three other mental health issues, and autism is commonly one. I’ve also had episodes of mania. I’ve also read that OCD is one of the top 10 most serious health issues. Not mental health issues, but top 10 of all health issues.

Looking back it is amazing that I made it in the high-pressure IT business. By the time I left, I was completely spent. Commuting to Crystal City for 6 years had nearly killed me.

Now I can enjoy my passions, and enjoy my family. Back in 1970 when I first developed OCD, little was known about the disease, and I tried to hide it. Back then the odds of achieving what I have would have been miniscule. I also have some very deep regrets, but I won’t share them here.

Even though I have Parkinson’s, and sudden loss of hearing in my left ear, I am happier than I ever have been. I can still enjoy music with my right ear which has perfect hearing, and I can still hear my grandson.