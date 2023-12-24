Early in my career I was sent to a speaking class by IBM. They had dozens of rules for what to do and what not to do. My first talk to the group was absolutely horrible because I was trying to use their rules. On the second talk, I dropped everything they taught me, and I got rave reviews. When they asked me what I did, I had to confess that I just went back to being myself. The class instructor said she wondered what happened because she had heard of me and knew that I was an excellent speaker. The bottom line for me is, don't doubt yourself. With OCD it’s important to take a deep breath, and not overthink things. I think this is probably important for neurotypical people as well. I just learned the word neurotypical 🙂